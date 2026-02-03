Historic rise in pass rate as 11% pass Maharashtra TET

According to the Supreme Court’s ruling, teachers who are working without TET qualifications have two years to obtain the certification to continue their service.(Express Archive)

11.28 per cent candidates passed the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), recording a historic increase in the pass rate of the exam. Over the past 10 years, the exam has seen an extremely low passing rate of less than 5 per cent. This is the first time the test was conducted after the Supreme Court made it mandatory for all current and aspiring school teachers.

Conducted in December 2025, the final results of the test were published on February 3 by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination. A total of 4,46,730 candidates appeared for the test out of which 50,369 managed to pass it. The test consists of two papers. Paper 1 recorded a pass rate of 11.47 per cent and paper 2 recorded a pass rate of 11.13 per cent.