Historic rise in pass rate as 11% pass Maharashtra TET

The test is conducted in 8 languages, with the four major languages being Marathi, English, Urdu, and Hindi.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneFeb 3, 2026 10:41 PM IST
TET ExamAccording to the Supreme Court’s ruling, teachers who are working without TET qualifications have two years to obtain the certification to continue their service.(Express Archive)
11.28 per cent candidates passed the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), recording a historic increase in the pass rate of the exam. Over the past 10 years, the exam has seen an extremely low passing rate of less than 5 per cent. This is the first time the test was conducted after the Supreme Court made it mandatory for all current and aspiring school teachers.

Conducted in December 2025, the final results of the test were published on February 3 by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination. A total of 4,46,730 candidates appeared for the test out of which 50,369 managed to pass it. The test consists of two papers. Paper 1 recorded a pass rate of 11.47 per cent and paper 2 recorded a pass rate of 11.13 per cent.

According to the Supreme Court’s ruling, teachers who are working without TET qualifications have two years to obtain the certification to continue their service. Currently as well, teachers who have not passed the TET are not eligible for promotion in the state. Teacher’s associations in the state have held multiple protests over the TET being made mandatory.

Educationist Mahendra Ganpule told The Indian Express that the increase in the result was due to the Supreme Court ruling. He said, “TET qualification being necessary in promotion and other things has led to more seriousness and it will definitely have a good outcome in educational work. The time limit to pass the test is 2027 so in the future people will be taking it even more seriously.”

The test is conducted in 8 languages, with the four major languages being Marathi, English, Urdu, and Hindi. In paper 1, Marathi recorded a pass rate of 12.02 per cent, English recorded 5.44 per cent, Urdu recorded 6.96 per cent, and Hindi recorded 12.19 per cent.

Paper two is further divided into mathematics-science and social studies. The mathematics-science paper of all languages combined recorded a pass rate of 9.12 per cent while the social studies paper recorded a pass rate of 12.33 per cent.

