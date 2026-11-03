As Hinjewadi Metro opens tomorrow, Pune turns focus to last-mile connectivity

With the metro line to Hinjewadi set to open on Wednesday, the Pune district administration has turned its attention to improving last-mile connectivity to metro stations and accelerating road projects in the Hinjewadi-Maan-Marunji area.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 23-km-long Pune Metro Line 3 connecting Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar on Tuesday. Passenger operations will begin at 6 am on Wednesday.
District Collector Jitendra Dudi directed officials on Monday to expedite land acquisition for six development-plan roads and complete the transferable development rights (TDR) process within a month, with plans to begin road development works by December 2026.
Dudi held a review meeting at his office, where he assessed infrastructure-related issues in the Hinjewadi-Maan-Marunji area, including traffic congestion, road conditions, water supply, electricity, and civic amenities. Officials also discussed improving access to stations for employees working in the Hinjewadi industrial zone and local residents, particularly in Baner, Balewadi, and Hinjewadi Phase 2 and Phase 3.
Land acquisition for six roads
For the six proposed roads, Dudi directed officials to obtain consent letters from landowners to expedite the acquisition process. For two of these roads, farmers have already expressed willingness to part with land through the floor space index (FSI) mechanism. The collector instructed officials to prioritise these two roads in the first phase and hold individual meetings with landowners for the remaining four roads to secure their consent.
The chief engineer and the land acquisition officer concerned have been asked to complete the TDR process within a month and prepare a time-bound schedule for acquiring land for all six roads. They have also been directed to present a plan for commencing construction at the next review meeting.
Officials have also been directed to fill potholes on major roads in Hinjewadi and repair road shoulders within a stipulated timeframe. The collector also called for the removal of encroachments, regulation of heavy-vehicle movement, and better coordination among the various agencies responsible for road maintenance.
Representatives of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Public Works Department (PWD), police, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and other departments attended the meeting.
Land for substation
Addressing the region’s growing electricity requirements, Dudi directed officials to initiate administrative procedures for transferring six acres of land to the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) for the construction of an electrical substation. The proposed facility is expected to cater to the region’s existing power requirements as well as future demand.
With the population and industrial activity in the area increasing, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran has been asked to prepare a detailed presentation on a proposed two TMC water supply plan, covering the current supply situation, available resources, and future requirements.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has been directed to enter into agreements with surrounding gram panchayats to collect and dispose of waste generated in these villages in accordance with prescribed regulations.
Dudi further instructed officials to survey unauthorised waste-dumping sites, issue notices to those responsible, and initiate punitive action.
All departments have been asked to submit updated progress reports at the next review meeting. These will include the status of road repairs and land acquisition, electricity infrastructure, shifting of utilities, sports facilities, the proposed water supply plan, and solid waste management, including the installation of waste-processing plants.
Officials have also been asked to present details of traffic management measures, deployment of security personnel, and expansion of bus services.