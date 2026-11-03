As Hinjewadi Metro opens tomorrow, Pune turns focus to last-mile connectivity

With the metro line to Hinjewadi set to open on Wednesday, the Pune district administration has turned its attention to improving last-mile connectivity to metro stations and accelerating road projects in the Hinjewadi-Maan-Marunji area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 23-km-long Pune Metro Line 3 connecting Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar on Tuesday. Passenger operations will begin at 6 am on Wednesday.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi directed officials on Monday to expedite land acquisition for six development-plan roads and complete the transferable development rights (TDR) process within a month, with plans to begin road development works by December 2026.

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Dudi held a review meeting at his office, where he assessed infrastructure-related issues in the Hinjewadi-Maan-Marunji area, including traffic congestion, road conditions, water supply, electricity, and civic amenities. Officials also discussed improving access to stations for employees working in the Hinjewadi industrial zone and local residents, particularly in Baner, Balewadi, and Hinjewadi Phase 2 and Phase 3.