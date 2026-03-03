Pune Metro: Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar line set to open in April, new 25-km route to Khadakwasla proposed

In a massive boost to Pune’s mobility, the 23-km Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line is 94 per cent complete.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneMar 3, 2026 06:33 PM IST
Pune Metro HinjewadiThe authorities aim to have 13 of the 23 stations on the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar line of the Pune Metro fully operational by the end of April (File photo)
In a bid to de-congest the Hinjewadi IT hub and streamline connectivity across Pune, Union minister Murlidhar Mohol Tuesday ordered a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a new 25-km metro rail route connecting Hinjewadi to Khadakwasla.

The announcement came during a comprehensive development review led by Mohol, who also confirmed that the long-awaited Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line is slated to begin service this April.

“Instructions have been given to prepare the DPR of the Khadakwasla to Hinjewadi metro line,” said Mohol after reviewing the development projects in the city.

The Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar line, implemented by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), is now 94 per cent complete. The authorities aim to have 13 of the 23 stations fully operational by the end of April, said Mohol.

The IT hub has struggled with severe traffic congestion, flooding, and road safety issues for years. Local industries and employee associations have long lobbied the state government for a reliable mass transit alternative to the gridlocked roads. The Association of Industries, as well as local citizens and employee associations, have reached out to the state government to resolve the traffic situation.

The administration has planned to widen the roads in the area. Still, its plan to start the metro rail from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar has been delayed, even after multiple deadline changes.

The work on the metro extension from Vanaj to Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi metro lines is set to start soon, said Mohol, adding, “Six different routes have been discussed regarding the start of the airport metro connectivity and the practical routes have been finalised for planning.”

The expansion and beautification of the roads from Yerawada Jail to the airport and from Kalyani Nagar to the airport is set to begin soon, and land acquisition will also commence as necessary, said the Union minister.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said the progress of the Pune Metro and the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro projects was reviewed, and necessary instructions were provided for the upcoming work. She said the importance of collaboration between the Central and local administrations to ensure the overall and sustainable development of Pune.

To facilitate the expansion of Pune International Airport’s runway, an alternative road will need to be constructed around the airport, as discussed in the meeting, according to the Union minister. The BJP is dedicated to accelerating these projects and aims to complete them as soon as possible. Steps are being taken in this regard, said Mohol.

Mayor Nagpure highlighted the discussions regarding several key topics, including the beautification of the approach roads to Pune Airport, updates on road diversions related to runway expansion, the status of sewage treatment plant (STP) projects, improvements to the river, the provision of 24/7 water supply, measures for controlling dust pollution, and issues related to encroachments.

The review covered several projects, including the development of monuments at Chandni Chowk and Deccan Gymkhana, as well as the renovation of the Balgandharva Rangmandir. Additionally, the progress of ongoing works at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial and Lahuji Vastad Salve Memorial was assessed in detail. The work on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and the attached hostel was also reviewed, she said.

