Pune Metro: Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar line set to open in April, new 25-km route to Khadakwasla proposed

In a bid to de-congest the Hinjewadi IT hub and streamline connectivity across Pune, Union minister Murlidhar Mohol Tuesday ordered a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a new 25-km metro rail route connecting Hinjewadi to Khadakwasla.

The announcement came during a comprehensive development review led by Mohol, who also confirmed that the long-awaited Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line is slated to begin service this April.

“Instructions have been given to prepare the DPR of the Khadakwasla to Hinjewadi metro line,” said Mohol after reviewing the development projects in the city.

The Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar line, implemented by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), is now 94 per cent complete. The authorities aim to have 13 of the 23 stations fully operational by the end of April, said Mohol.