Hinjewadi Bagad procession today: Check road closures and traffic diversions in Pune IT Hub

All types of vehicles are prohibited from moving between the Geometric Circle and Wakad Naka. (file)

Those commuting to and from Hinjewadi in Pune should expect road closures and diversions Thursday due to traffic changes for the Bagad procession honouring the village deity Mhatoba. The Pimpri Chinchwad police said the event is expected to draw over 50,000 devotees and may cause traffic jams in some areas.

Vivek Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pimpri Chinchwad, issued a notification saying traffic changes will also be implemented in the Wakad and Sangvi divisions.

The Bagad procession in Hinjewadi is expected to begin on Thursday afternoon, and traffic changes will be implemented from 11 am. The same timings will apply to another procession in Pimple Gurav within the Sangvi jurisdiction. The restrictions will not apply to vehicles involved in emergency services.