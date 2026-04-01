Hinjewadi Bagad procession today: Check road closures and traffic diversions in Pune IT Hub

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Those commuting to and from Hinjewadi in Pune should expect road closures and diversions Thursday due to traffic changes for the Bagad procession honouring the village deity Mhatoba. The Pimpri Chinchwad police said the event is expected to draw over 50,000 devotees and may cause traffic jams in some areas.
Vivek Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pimpri Chinchwad, issued a notification saying traffic changes will also be implemented in the Wakad and Sangvi divisions.
The Bagad procession in Hinjewadi is expected to begin on Thursday afternoon, and traffic changes will be implemented from 11 am. The same timings will apply to another procession in Pimple Gurav within the Sangvi jurisdiction. The restrictions will not apply to vehicles involved in emergency services.
The police said all types of vehicles will be prohibited from moving between Tata T-Junction and Wakad Naka. Traffic coming from Wipro Circle Phase Two Chowk toward Wakad via Shivaji Chowk should instead divert at Tata Tea Junction Chowk and proceed via Laxmi Chowk–Bhumkar Chowk to reach their destination, they said.
All types of vehicles are prohibited from moving between the Geometric Circle and Wakad Naka. Traffic coming from Geometric Circle toward Wakad via Shivaji Chowk should turn left at Mezza Nine Chowk and then proceed via Laxmi Chowk–Bhumkar Chowk to reach their destination.
Movement of all vehicles will also be stopped between Shivaji Chowk and Bhumkar Chowk. Traffic in this section should instead proceed via Indian Oil Chowk and Wakad Gaothan to reach their destination.
Traffic will not be allowed in both directions between Indian Oil Chowk and Vinode Vasti Chowk. Vehicles heading toward Vinode Vasti and Hinjewadi village via Kasturi Chowk from Indian Oil Chowk should instead go via Shivaji Chowk and Wakad Gaothan to reach their destination.
Movement of all types of vehicles is also prohibited between Indian Oil Chowk and Wakad Naka, as well as the Sayaji Underpass. Traffic from Indian Oil Chowk toward Wakad Naka and the Sayaji Underpass should instead proceed via Wakad Over Bridge or Wakad village.
In the Wakad division, roads between Kaspate Vasti and Wakad Gaon Chowk, Mankar Chowk and Wakad Gaon, Kaspate Corner and Wakad Gaon, as well as Wakad Gaon and Wakad Naka, will be closed to traffic. Similarly, roads between the Jaguar Showroom and Sayaji Underpass, Dattamandir Road and Wakad Gaon Chowk, and Wakad Y Junction and Kaspate Chowk will also be closed. In the Sangvi division, traffic between Dattamandir Chowk and Pimple Gurav Kaman will be closed.