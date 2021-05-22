Hindustan Antibiotics seeks permission for COVID-19 vaccine production, MP Barne says Govt green signal on cards

Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd, Pimpri, the ailing sick public sector unit, has sought permission from the Central Government to produce a COVID-19 vaccine. While the PSU is awaiting a response from the government, Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne said HA is likely to get a green signal for manufacturing the vaccine as well as Remdesivir injections by July-August.

“It is true that we have sought permission from the central government for manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine,” a spokesperson for the HA told The Indian Express on Saturday.

The HA spokesperson said the company currently manufactures dry powder injectables. “We will have to produce wet powder injectables if we are allowed to produce the vaccine. We have made preliminary changes and once the permission is given, we can instal the required machinery for the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.

The spokesperson said the government will decide which vaccine will be produced by the company. Currently, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines in India. And three vaccines, Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik have been given the permission.

Sena MP Barne said he has already gien a letter to Union Chemical and Fertiliser Minister D V Sadanand Gowda and Union Health Minister Harsh Vandhan, urging them to given permission to HA to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir injections. “I have also spoke to Gowda telephonically. He sounded positive and said the government will give permission by July-August,” he said.

Barne said HA is the first pencillin factory of the country. “HA which has been declared a sick unit has been on the revival path. The Centre had sometime back given Rs 400 crore as part of its revival package. During the corona period, HA has proudced PPE kits and sanitisers worth Rs 100 crore,” he said.

Barne said in Pune, both PMC and PCMC are struggling to get adequate stock of vaccine and similar is the fate of the entire district. “If HA had been given permission earlier to produce vaccine, COVID cases and deaths would have drastically come down. Every day currently, we are witnessing over 100-200 deaths. If Pune was fully vaccinated, deaths would have been reduced drastically,” he said.

Similarly, he said the government should give permission to HA for manufacture of Remdesivir. “Entire district has been facing shortage of the life-saving drug. HA has the capability to produce Remdesivir. I hope along with the vaccine manufacture, HA will also get permission for Remdesivir production,” he said.

Like Barne, BJP corporator Sandeep Waghere has also written a letter to PCMC administration, urging it to provide HA financial assistance for installing machinery needed for vaccine manufacture. “PCMC can provide financial assistance to HA and in turn, HA can provide vaccine at cheaper rate to Pimpri-Chinchwad. The industrial city will thus get vaccinated fully in a short period of time,” he said.