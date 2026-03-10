Hindu neighbours rally around 20-yr-old held for ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogans, say ‘good kid… spoke in jest’

On Monday, at one of Pune’s major slums, many families cancelled iftar. A pall of gloom hangs over the area after the arrest of a 20-year-old over a video showing him saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, with Hindu neighbours joining the family of the youth in regretting how a remark they say was made in jest had got blown up.

The 20-year-old, the main breadwinner of the family and described by everyone as a “good man” who spent most of his free time at home, was arrested on Sunday. An FIR has been lodged against him under BNS Sections 192 and 196(1), covering “promotion of enmity” between groups based on religion etc, after a video surfaced of him making the remarks at a construction site where he was working.

Neighbours and family members say the 20-year-old has no criminal past and was “incited” by a friend into making the remarks, with an edited video of it surfacing online. He has already apologised for his statements, say family members.

The 20-year-old’s father passed away around two years ago. As his elder brother has a disability, the youth dropped out of school and started working, taking up jobs at construction sites.

The mother, who works as a domestic worker, breaks down, saying: “If you see the video, my son is clearly being goaded to say something. He does not understand the gravity of the issue. He is my child, just 20. He has already apologised and I am ready to do so too, to whoever required, for the mistake he has made.”

The youth’s aunt says “we have nothing to do with Pakistan”. “We are Indians, born in India and will die here… Whatever he said was not said seriously.”

A Hindu neighbour, who has known the family all her life, says: “The 20-year-old is a good kid. He goes to work in the morning at 9 and comes back and sits with his mother since his father died… If he actually was under some bad influence, I would have said let him face the punishment. But here that is not the case. He is actually a good kid who just made a mistake.”

The neighbour adds, “Hindus and Muslims here all stay like family.”

Another Hindu neighbour, who also vouches for the youth, says that after her husband’s death, Muslim families in the neighbourhood had been her biggest help.

A Muslim neighbour says: “Our children celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti, Annabhau Sathe Jayanti, Shiv Jayanti, with our Hindu neighbours. He has made a mistake and his apology should be accepted. Why arrest a young man who is his family’s main support?”

The FIR was filed by a man called Hemant Gaikwad, who said he received the video on the WhatsApp group of ‘Sakal Hindu Samaj’ on March 7. A loose conglomeration of right-wing outfits such as the VHP, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, Hindu Pratisthan, Durga Vahini, Vishwa Shriram Sena and Sanatan Sanstha, the Hindu Sakal Samaj has taken out anti-’love jihad’ rallies in the state and been accused of hate speech.

Incidentally, in May 2025, the Bombay High Court had rapped the Pune Police for arresting a college student over sharing a post ending with ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on her Instagram story. The student was also rusticated from her college during ongoing examinations.

Granting her bail and cancelling the rustication, the High Court had expressed shock that the FIR was lodged “without even considering the factual aspect of the petitioner deleting the post and expressing remorse, tendering apology”. “It appears that police officers and college are bent upon ruining her life.”