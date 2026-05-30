Operation Sindoor set benchmark for response to provocation: Army Chief

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, while reviewing the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the landmark 150th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on Saturday, said that Operation Sindoor set a benchmark for India’s response to provocation. He also urged the passing out NDA cadets to uphold that standard.

As the reviewing officer of the parade, Gen Dwivedi will inspect the cadets lined up for their final parade. He addressed the passing-out cadets and ceremonially pinned medals on those who had earned top honours.

Gen Dwivedi said in his speech, “Dear officer cadets of the spring term, the world you are stepping into does not pause for introductions. The boundary between competition and conflict has blurred. Threats today do not always arrive in uniform or on a declared front. From contested gray zones to high-velocity hybrid warfare, today’s security environment demands that those who serve must think sharply as they act. Operation Sindoor demonstrated that and set the benchmark when national will was expressed with precision and resolve, defining how Bharat responds to provocation. That standard now belongs to you to uphold.”