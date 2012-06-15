The state government plan,post the Lavasa fiasco,to amend the Maharashtra Region Town Planning (MRTP) Act to review the policy of allowing private companies to set up the special planning authority (SPA) for hill station projects to wield greater control over it,is in a limbo.

This is even as another hill station project in Mulshi taluka was last month notified by the government and another two are in the pipeline in the district.

We have seen the governments role as SPA in other states. It should be the same for Maharashtra. However,the proposal is still pending, said a senior official of the urban development department.

The existing Hill Station Policy allows a private developer to appoint the SPA.

For any hill station project,there are safeguards to ensure that private developers follow rules like forming the SPA,getting the Development Plan approved in three months,having the director,town planning,on their board and following the Development Control Rules. We feel it is essential that the projects are monitored by state government officials, an official said. Post Lavasa,the officials said that clearances from the MoEF and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board needed to be monitored by the state government.

For getting clearances for a hill station project,the developer should have a minimum of 1,000 acres after which villages have to be identified for the hill station. The acquisitions have to be cleared by the government.

The hill station has to be developed as per the Hill Station Policy. The developer has to form the SPA as per Section 40 of the MRTP Act and submit the master plan under Section 115 of MRTP Act.

