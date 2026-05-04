Highway protest over child’s rape-murder: Pune police used ‘mild force’ to clear blockade

The Pune police Monday stated they used “appropriate mild force” to clear the crowd that had gathered on the Pune-Bangalore Highway on May 2 in protest against the rape-murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl.

In an official statement, the police said, “During the protest related to the heinous and brutal incident… some social media posts alleged that the police carried out a lathi charge at Navale Bridge. In response, we wish to clarify that we remained in constant communication with the victim’s family throughout the day. By the end of the day, the parents were extremely exhausted and, after receiving written assurance from the administration, they too expressed a desire to end the protest…”

“As some protesters remained adamant, appropriate mild force was used to disperse them and clear the road of unnecessary crowding… Thousands of commuters, including women, children, and even ambulances, were stranded due to the disruption,” the police added.

The Pune police also assured that the investigation into the rape-murder case “is being conducted with utmost sensitivity and that all efforts are being made to ensure swift and strict punishment for the accused. The family has been kept informed throughout, and authorities reiterated their commitment to securing justice for the victim while urging citizens to maintain trust in the police and the justice system.”

A 65-year-old man is in the custody of the Pune Rural Police for the rape and murder of the girl. The incident came to light on May 1 after the girl, who had left her grandmother’s house to play outside, did not return home.

The probe revealed that when the girl was playing near a local temple, the accused lured her and took her to a cowshed. He then raped and murdered the girl, according to the police investigation. The girl was visiting her grandmother’s house at the time of the crime.

On May 2, a huge crowd blocked the Pune-Bangalore Highway at Navale Bridge, bringing traffic to a standstill for four hours.

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Late in the night, the police succeeded in convincing the family members and dispersing the crowd. However, allegations were made that the police resorted to a lathi charge on those demanding justice for the victim.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the case will be tried in a fast-track court and the state will seek capital punishment for the accused.