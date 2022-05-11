Highway Police chalk out plan for diversions after accidents on E-way, SOP for mishaps of chemical tankers

WITH frequent accidents on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, especially those involving heavy vehicles which lead to roadblocks, the State Highway Police has put in place an elaborate plan for traffic diversions as well as standard operating procedures in case such mishaps involve vehicles carrying hazardous chemicals.

In an Expressway accident on Monday, three persons were killed and at least two more were injured after a tanker carrying propylene gas barged into the opposite lane at high speed near the Khopoli Exit and hit two cars, before turning on its side. While no leakage of propylene was reported, the State Highway Police had roped in local fire brigade and chemical experts to deal with the contingency that may arise in case of a leak. The tanker was taken off the road carefully under expert supervision as propylene is extremely flammable.

The tanker, which turned on its side, had completely blocked the Pune-bound corridor of the Expressway. In spite of this situation, the traffic flow was hampered only for a short duration. Officials said that after assessing the situation and confirming there was no leakage, one of the three lanes of the Mumbai-bound corridor was converted into a ‘reverse lane’ to release traffic that had to be stopped due to the accident.

Highway Police officials said these measures were part of an elaborate plan that has been put in place to streamline traffic flow in case of accidents and also deal with mishaps involving heavy vehicles carrying chemicals. The plan has been put in place by Sanjay Jadhav, superintendent of police of State Highway Police’s Pune Division, under the guidance of Kulwant Kumar Sarangal, additional director general of police (traffic) for Maharashtra.

These measures are being implemented since the last few weeks and are being fine-tuned based on inputs from the field.

Speaking about the plan and the SOP, Jadhav told The Indian Express, “As part of the plan, we have divided the 94-km-long Pune-Mumbai Expressway into 15 blocks. For each block, we have put in place contingency plans for three different situations — when the Pune-bound corridor is blocked, when the Mumbai-bound corridor is closed and when both of them are closed. These scenarios include possible use of one of the lanes of the opposite corridor, or diverting the traffic to the old Pune-Mumbai Highway… or in some cases, vehicles being asked to make a U-turn and then take diversions to the old highway. For the 15 different blocks, the respective local police stations have been assigned tasks and manpower deployment in case such scenarios arise.”

Officials said that in many instances, heavy vehicles carrying large quantities of goods, often in excess of their capacities, topple when they meet with an accident. Officials have also observed that in some patches with downward gradient slope on the Expressway, drivers of the heavy vehicles drive them in neutral gear to save fuel, and then lose control of the vehicle while navigating turns in the road.

In several cases, these have been tankers carrying hazardous material or chemicals. Officials said drivers of these tankers have to carry a TREM (Transport Emergency) card which has details of the chemical being transported and its properties, including toxicity, flammability, procedures to handle its leaks and possible antidote for it.

Jadhav added, “We have recently conducted a statewide study of tankers carrying hazardous chemicals and built a database of chemicals that are transported. Personnel from police stations have been given standard operating procedures in case there is a leak of any of these materials. We have also roped in experts from various industries and chemical manufacturing units, who could be contacted for expert advice in case of a possible leak. The SOPs specify the role of highway police, local police, fire brigade and other emergency response entities.”