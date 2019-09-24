Highrises in Pune to get 40% discount in fire infrastructure charge

In a boost to the sagging real estate industry in Pune, the Maharashtra government has decided to give highrise buildings in the city a 40 per cent discount in fire infrastructure charges.

In a recent notification, the state government noted that the fire infrastructure charges incurred by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are more than those of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), so it was necessary to give the discount to the realty industry in PMC. “The state government had approved the fire infrastructure charges for PMC in November 2007. It has decided to give a 40 per cent discount in fire infrastructure charges for one year for buildings in PMC with 40-100 metres height,” it said.

Fire infrastructure charges are collected by the PMC when it approves the building construction plan. According to the Development Control (DC) rules framed in 2007, the PMC has been charging fire infrastructure charges of Rs 1,000 per square metre built up area for buildings 40 metres to less than 60 metres tall, Rs 1,500 per square metre built up area for buildings 60-80 metres tall and Rs 2,000 per square metre built up area for buildings 80-100 metres tall.

The PMC has to deposit the amount collected in a separate account under the head of fire infrastructure charges and the amount should be used for establishment and expansion of fire infrastructure facilities within PMC jurisdiction.

“The state government decision will benefit the real estate developer but also affect the PMC’s revenue. The PMC is struggling to achieve its revenue target and the state government decision will further reduce its revenue,” said a PMC officer.