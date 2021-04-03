Higher Secondary Certificate hall tickets available from today

Students appearing for the Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate exams can download their hall tickets from April 3 at the website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (File)

Students appearing for the Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate exams can download their hall tickets from April 3 at the website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE), http://www.mahahsscboard.in

But only junior colleges have been provided the login details, which means students have to contact their colleges to obtain hall tickets. The board has specified that students should be charged no money for providing the tickets.

The HSC board exams will take place from April 23 to May 21. The education ministry has said that students will write the exams from the same centre –junior college or high school — where they are enrolled, to minimise risk amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a notification, the MSBSHSE has asked students to carefully check their names, photograph, signature and other basic details. In case of any errors, students have been asked to approach their high school/junior college or divisional board office.

If there are changes in the photograph, name or signature, then the junior college should make it at their level and send a copy to the divisional board. If a student loses the hall ticket, junior colleges must print a copy and give it to the student with duplicate written in red ink on it.