High-powered Committee approves AI enabled CCTV project Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction

A high-powered committee of the Maharashtra State Government has approved an Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled CCTV surveillance project for the entire jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate. The project will focus on surveillance in industrial and IT clusters and key pilgrimage centres among sensitive locations and will aid in real-time crime detection, investigation, traffic enforcement, crowd monitoring, and emergency response.

“The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate has received a major boost to its technology-driven policing initiatives with the High Power Committee (HPC), chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of Maharashtra, granting approval to an ambitious CCTV Surveillance Project for the entire jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. The approval marks a significant step towards strengthening law and order, crime prevention, traffic regulation, and disaster management in one of Maharashtra’s fastest-growing urban and industrial regions,” a press statement from Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

The comparatively new Pimpri-Chinchwad Police commissionerate which came into existence in 2018, has undertaken infrastructure expansion to catch up with rapid pace of urbanisation and population growth in its jurisdiction. This includes the establishment of six new police stations, creation of ten posts of Assistant Commissioners of Police, five posts of Deputy Commissioners of Police, and one post of Additional Commissioner of Police. Investments have also been made in physical infrastructure, including construction of a new Commissioner of Police office, police station buildings, and acquisition of land for essential facilities such as parade grounds, motor transport units, and police offices, officials said.

“Building on this strengthened foundation of infrastructure development, the newly approved CCTV surveillance project aims to create a centralised and integrated surveillance network across the commissionerate. The project will integrate existing CCTV cameras installed under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Mission and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, while also expanding coverage to critical and previously uncovered locations,” said Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey,

Officials said that the project will provide focused surveillance coverage to key industrial zones such as Chakan MIDC, Talegaon MIDC, and Bhosari MIDC, which host large manufacturing clusters and witness continuous workforce movement. It will also cover the IT and technology hub of Hinjewadi, a major employment centre with high traffic density. Additionally, special emphasis will be placed on religious and pilgrimage centres like Dehu and Alandi, which attract lakhs of devotees during festivals and annual palkhi processions, necessitating effective crowd and traffic management.

“Equipped with advanced AI-enabled video analytics, the system will support real-time crime detection, investigation, traffic enforcement, crowd monitoring, and emergency response. A modern Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) will be established at the newly constructed CP Office, with live feeds accessible to zonal DCPs, traffic DCP, and police stations, enabling faster decision-making and coordinated action,” Choubey added.

A Project Implementation Committee (PIC) under the chairmanship of the Commissioner of Police Pimpri-Chinchwad and comprising senior stakeholders from PCMC, PMRDA, Smart City authorities, MIDC, and the police department will oversee consultant selection and implementation. Officials said a consultant will soon be appointed and a Request for Proposal is expected to be floated in coming two to three months for the project.

Project Implementation Committee (PIC) will comprise Commissioner of Police of Pimpri-Chinchwad as Chairperson and members PCMC Commissioner, Metropolitan Commissioner of PMRDA, PMRDA Member, top hierarchy of Pimpri Chinchwad police and other stakeholder bodies.