High humidity over Pune as cloudy skies forecast on Sunday

Pune city on Sunday recorded very high levels of relative humidity, figures nearly touching 100 per cent.

Light to moderate intensity rainfall was reported from many parts of the city since the early morning hours of the day.

The city’s rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours – Shivajinagar – 2.5mm, Pashan – 2.6mm and Lohegaon – 2.8mm.

With persistent cloudy sky conditions, there is chill in the air with the India Meteorological Department forecasting the city’s day temperature to be 28 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature being 20.9 degrees.

On the day, the city will witness light rainfall mainly towards afternoon or evening hours.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 22, 2021

Pune city AQI – 30 – Good