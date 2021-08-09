Pune to witness high humidity levels, light rain today

Partly cloudy sky conditions will keep the day temperature over Pune close to 31 degrees. (Express File)

For the second consecutive day, the humidity levels recorded over Pune were higher than normal, adding to the unusual weather for August.

The relative humidity recorded on Monday over various parts of the city ranged between 77 and 80 per cent. Despite this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light intensity rainfall on the day.

Partly cloudy sky conditions will keep the day temperature over Pune close to 31 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature was 21.4 degrees Celsius.

The southwest monsoon will continue to remain subdued over Maharashtra till the middle of this week, the India Meteorological Department has forecast.

