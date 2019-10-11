Pune: High demand for platelets, blood banks face challenges

Blood banks in the city have seen increasing demand for platelets — the tiny blood cells that help the body form clots to stop bleeding — due to dengue cases and other viral infections. “Blood banks face a tough time during dengue season as the requirement of platelets is very high,” said Dr Snehal Mujumdar, in-charge of the blood bank at Ruby Hall Clinic.

Advertising

Doctors at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital also said the demand for platelets has been rising. Platelets are also needed by cancer patients and those requiring liver transplant, said Dr S Ketkar of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital’s blood bank.

Apart from dengue, other medical conditions such as liver transplants, leukemia, central nervous system trauma, and patients undergoing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or cardiopulmonary bypass may also need platelet transfusion, according to blood banks.

A normal platelet count ranges from 1,50,000 to 4,50,000 platelets per microlitre of blood. They stay in circulation for 10 days (the life of normal platelets is 10 days) if not utilised. The risk of bleeding develops if the platelet count falls below 10,000.

Advertising

Often, transfusion of platelets becomes a life-saving measure, said Dr Mujumdar, adding that platelets have to be donated by a healthy voluntary donor, to a blood bank which will collect and process them, and make them safe for the patients.

Many patients are helped by voluntary whole blood donors and platelet apheresis donors, who donate without expecting anything in return, added Dr Mujumdar.

According to experts, there are two ways of collecting platelets from the donor — separating platelets from whole blood collected from the donor and taking only platelets from the donor by Apheresis method. “Whole Blood Donors help save three patients as we can separate platelets (RDP or Random Donor Platelets) , Fresh Plasma and Red Cell Concentrate from 1 whole blood donation and help three patients,” explained Dr Mujumdar.

Apheresis platelet donors or SDP (Single Donor Platelets donor) is a ‘one man army’. One SDP bag is equal to at least six to eight RDP bags. So, this donor is equal to six to eight whole blood donors in supplying the platelets. At Deenanath Mangeshkar’s blood bank, single donor platelets are collected by calling voluntary donors who donate platelets every two days – four times in a month up to 24 times in a year, according to Dr Ketkar.