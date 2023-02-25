High-decibel road shows by BJP, Cong mark end of Kasba by-poll campaign

The high-decibel election campaign for the Kasba Assembly by-poll came to an end on Friday, with both BJP and Congress holding road shows to ramp up support for their respective candidates. While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself joined the campaign and sought votes for BJP candidate Hemant Rasane in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar sought an opportunity to represent the constituency to carry out ‘much-needed development’ of the area.

In his speech at the end of the road show, Shinde said the Kasba by-poll was not only a fight between two individuals but one between the ruling and opposition alliance. The rally for Rasane was also attended by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, guardian minister Chandrakant Patil and other party leaders. “There is no one who can defeat Modiji. We should come together against those who talk of defeating us,” said Shinde. He also said the Union government has cleared the proposal to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

On former chief minister and Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray — who Shinde rebelled against in June last year to form his own government with the BJP — said that during Thackeray’s tenure as CM, two sadhus were murdered in Palghar but the then chief minister did not comment on it. “We will not tolerate this anymore. This saffron alliance government has been formed with the blessings of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray,” he said.

Responding to allegations that the Sena faction led by him had “stolen” the name and symbol of Shiv Sena, Shinde said, “We did not steal it but got it back as it was mortgaged with the Congress and NCP. We are working as per the ideology of the Sena founder.” The chief minister said all citizens can now celebrate Ganesh festival and other festivals without restrictions. “You should celebrate freely as now I am behind you with all my support,” said Shinde.

CM Eknath Shinde and Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar participate in roadshows on the last day of campaigning for the Kasba Assembly by-poll, in Pune on Friday. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) CM Eknath Shinde and Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar participate in roadshows on the last day of campaigning for the Kasba Assembly by-poll, in Pune on Friday. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Meanwhile, at the roadshow organised by the Congress, party candidate Dhangekar said the BJP was trying to divert the attention of voters from its “failure” in carrying out development work in the constituency. “There is no need to raise the issue of any temple now. This is a desperate attempt of the BJP to shift the focus from development issues and make it about religious matters as they have sensed defeat,” he said.

Dhangekar’s road show was also attended by local leaders of Congress’ Maha Vikas Aghadi allies NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT). Several senior leaders of the MVA alliance – NCP chief Sharad Pawar, party leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Shrinivas Patil, Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sushma Andhare, Congress leaders and former chief ministers Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde, state Congress chief Nana Patole and senior leader Balsaheb Thorat – were among those who actively participated in the campaign for Dhangekar in Kasba.

The BJP also put up a major campaign for Rasane, with Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and CM Shinde campaigning extensively for the candidate.