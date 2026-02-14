Hidden Stories: The making of Appa chi khichadi, a Pune Shivratri favourite

An elderly man once sat at the counter of a small restaurant in Deccan Gymkhana. Known as much for his moods as for his food, he could warmly welcome a customer one day and scold them the next. If you liked the dosa you ate there yesterday, there was no guarantee you would get the same one today. The restaurant followed a rotating menu through the week, planned around fasting days.

The place had an official name, but nobody used it. Patrons simply called it — and its eccentric owner — Appa. Few people knew then that the restaurant would give birth to what is now a Pune favourite: Appa chi khichadi. Fewer still imagined that its legacy would be carried forward not by Appa’s descendants, but by a devoted customer.

Among Appa’s regulars was a teenage basketball player and swimmer from Deccan Gymkhana, Sangram Deshmukh. A growing boy, he was often hungry even after finishing the tiffin his mother packed for him. Appa, he recalls, was particularly kind to him.

One day, Deshmukh went to the restaurant for its much-loved sabudana khichadi, served with cucumber raita. “I saw the restaurant was closed, and I thought maybe it was a temporary thing. I went there for two-three days and found it closed. After a week, I realised the restaurant had definitely closed. I was shocked and upset. How could they do this?” says Deshmukh.

By then, Deshmukh had completed his postgraduation but was still searching for his calling. He worked at a marketing company, but soon realised where his heart lay. “I realised that my heart was in the kitchen,” he says.

He began working at his uncle’s restaurant and bar in Baner, starting from the basics. With enthusiasm, he moved from cleaning utensils to taking orders, overseeing procurement and understanding pricing. “I wanted to have a restaurant, but not serve liquor,” he says. He quit and then did a stint at an almost 100-year-old restaurant serving Maharashtrian thalis, where 500-600 people ate lunch and dinner every day.

Deshmukh then began tracing the cooks and staff from the original Appa restaurant in Deccan Gymkhana. “If I was nostalgic about Appa’s food, wouldn’t there be others like me as well? I began to focus on tracking down the staff and managed to get their numbers,” he says. The cook and a few others from Appa joined him.

Deshmukh opened a new Appa restaurant in a 350-sqft, four-table space in Shaniwar Peth. “Some people were like, ‘Arey, Appa has opened over here’. Others said, ‘Pehle nahin khaya tha, ab achcha lag raha hai,’” he recalls. He patented the name Appa, and his mother joined him in running the restaurant.

Today, Appa has outlets in Narayan Peth and Karve Nagar. Pune may spoil diners for choice when it comes to sabudana khichadi, but Appa’s dish has attained legendary status. The khichadi is cooked so that each pearl of sabudana remains separate, without lumps. The kakdi raita is another standout. “I can’t make it at home. It does not taste the same. But, in the kitchen, it comes out perfectly,” says Deshmukh.

Every day, 300-400 people make their way to Appa to sample its extensive Maharashtrian menu. The number rises on Sundays, but nothing compares to the rush on Mahashivratri. On the auspicious day, there is only one demand — Appa chi khichadi, made from sabudana and served with cucumber raita.

The restaurant stocks nearly 500 kg of sabudana for the day, along with 300 kg of cucumbers to be peeled and chopped.

“Today, people call me Appa,” says Deshmukh, smiling.