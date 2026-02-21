Hidden Stories: In Kasba, Sardar Shitole Wada preserves the pride of Maratha nobility

Dodging traffic in the crowded and concrete neighbourhood of Pune’s Kasba, you are brought to a sudden stop by an elaborate facade adorned with jharokhas that resemble a holiday haveli in Rajasthan. More monument than building, it appears like a remnant of the past thrust into the 21st century. This is Sardar Shitole Wada, its architecture a lasting testimony to the power of the family that stays within.

“A true king fought wars living in tents, / His swords and shields often had many dents. / A palace was a symbol of economic stability, / But a true king’s most powerful quality was trust and reliability,” writes Akshaysingh Pralhadrao Shitole, the ninth descendant of Sidhojiraoraje Shitole, the sar senapati or commander-in-chief of the northern conquest, appointed by Peshwa Baji Rao I. This was the time that the Maratha empire was aggressively expanding in the north.

“It is believed that the Lord Narsimha appeared before one of my ancestors in a drishtant or dream and directed him that the spot where the latter’s horse stopped and tapped its hooves would be where god was present. This was that place. The family settled down here with our armies,” says Akshaysingh. A temple in the courtyard preserves that heritage. Though the wada is not a public place, the temple, with its ornate pillars, receives many devotees throughout the day.

Contemporaries of the Peshwas in the 15th century, the Shitoles were one of the richest and most powerful families in Maharashtra. The Narsimha Shitole family comprises three to four living descendants at present. Akshaysingh says that one of his most formidable ancestors, Raj Rajendra Ladojiraoraje Shitole, was also the Raja of Pohari in Madhya Pradesh.

“He was the son-in-law of Shrimant Mahadji Scindia and led his conquests. Ladojiraoraje was ruling and administering a large province in different parts of north India, central India and the Deccan, including a couple of 100 villages and the fort of Pohari,” he says.

Ladojiraoraje, the son of Sidhojiraoraje Shitole, was the general of the force that captured Gulam Kadir and Ismail Baig and successfully crushed a rebellion by him during Badshah Shah Alam II’s regime. For this, Ladojiraoraje was rewarded with more than 150 villages, including Sonepat and Panipat. He was also given the title of ‘Raj Rajendra’ or king of kings and Rustom Jung Bahadur by the emperor Shah Alam II. He was appointed the Governor of Delhi.

According to certain records, the Shitoles gave the land in Shaniwarwada to the Peshwas at the direction of Shahu Maharaj of Satara. The Peshwas gave them villages, including Baner, in return. “This area used to be a military camp, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj grew up, and he had visited the wada several times. Sant Tukaram Maharaj has blessed the wada, so we consider ourselves fortunate,” says Akshaysingh.

The present wada has an elaborate architecture, which combines elements from Rajasthan, such as the jharokhas, and architectural styles of parts of North India. “The wada has been reconstructed several times, and the present structure is more than 100 years old,” says Akshaysingh.

For the family, staying in the wada is a constant reminder about “pride and responsibility and how to behave in society”. “I believe in pitr puja, that the souls of ancestors are with us. I feel their presence in the wada, and it gives me motivation and energy,” says Akshaysingh.