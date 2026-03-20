Hidden Stories: How Pune’s Pensionwalla Masjid got its name

It is the last evening before Eid, and, on a stretch of road in Pune’s Nana Peth, groups of devotees are moving in one direction. The fragrance of attar leads the way through the spicy aromas that rise from trays of steaming kebab laid out on the counters of makeshift stalls. As people pass through what is, otherwise, another concrete congested pocket of the city, a white monument with a grand jaali facade, lofty minarets, and arched windows welcomes them. This is the Pensionwala Masjid, one of the largest and grandest mosques in the city, with a history founded in generosity.

“About 150 years ago, during the British regime, there were Muslim people who were serving in the army, the police, and in the civil services. These were the people who collected Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, and bought a piece of land for Rs 150 where the masjid is situated today,” says Gulam Ahmed Dastagir, 88, who has been a trustee of the masjid committee for 24 years.

Akhil Shaikh, a devotee, adds that, since the men were all getting a monthly pension from the British government, the masjid, built with their pension funds, was named after them. The mosque was of brick, mortar, and lime when prayers started.

“We must remember that Rs 150 was a magnificent amount in those days. I am 88 years old, and I have seen a time when we could get mutton biryani for Re 1,” says Dastagir. Pensionwala Masjid is still called that. The mosque is registered with the Maharashtra Wakf Board.

Over the years, the floors became uneven, and the walls began to flake, but 400-500 people could pray there. By 2004, the old structure had become dilapidated and was demolished. For six years, architecture firm Parvez Jamadar and Associates worked to build the present structure, which follows an Indo-Islamic style. Once again, it was contributions from the faithful that sustained the reconstruction.

Swarovski chandelier, Burma teak doors

“When we build a home, we want it to be beautiful and comfortable. Why not build the house of God well? So, we used Burma teak for our doors, glass from Paris for the window panes, and the chandelier in the hall is by Swarovski. There are 25 rolls of carpet, from Turkey, each of which takes 40 people to carry. For wuzu, we have marble stools from Makrana, each of which weighs 80 kg,” says Dastagir.

The masjid extends over three-and-a-half floors and can accommodate 3,000 people at a time. The parking provides space for more than 150 two-wheelers. “Five-six years ago, we got the mosque air-conditioned. The 50-ton air conditioning is powered by solar electricity. We don’t pay any electricity bill. Instead, we generate surplus electricity that the MSEB (Maharashtra State Electricity Board) buys from us,” he adds.

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The Pensionwala Masjid extends over three-and-a-half floors and can accommodate 3,000 people at a time. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) The Pensionwala Masjid extends over three-and-a-half floors and can accommodate 3,000 people at a time. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Devotees of the mosque say that it is easy to build a place, but far more difficult to maintain it. The Pensionwala Masjid has appointed five trustees, with elections every five years. “We have got seven people maintaining the masjid, working from morning to evening to keep the place clean,” says Dastagir.

Among the devout is a man who has built a “bonding from childhood” with the Pensionwala Masjid. His great-grandfather was one of the original pensioners who had contributed towards building the mosque. “According to Islam, if you do good, you shouldn’t tell anybody. That’s why we do not speak of his role. There were many at that time who had worked to build Pensionwala Masjid,” he says.