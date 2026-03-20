Hidden Stories: How Pune’s Pensionwalla Masjid got its name

From Re 1 contributions by pensioners to a grand, solar-powered monument, Pensionwala Masjid stands as a testament to community, devotion, and enduring generosity.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneMar 20, 2026 03:30 PM IST
Masjid outsideThe Pensionwala Masjid in Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
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It is the last evening before Eid, and, on a stretch of road in Pune’s Nana Peth, groups of devotees are moving in one direction. The fragrance of attar leads the way through the spicy aromas that rise from trays of steaming kebab laid out on the counters of makeshift stalls. As people pass through what is, otherwise, another concrete congested pocket of the city, a white monument with a grand jaali facade, lofty minarets, and arched windows welcomes them. This is the Pensionwala Masjid, one of the largest and grandest mosques in the city, with a history founded in generosity.

“About 150 years ago, during the British regime, there were Muslim people who were serving in the army, the police, and in the civil services. These were the people who collected Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, and bought a piece of land for Rs 150 where the masjid is situated today,” says Gulam Ahmed Dastagir, 88, who has been a trustee of the masjid committee for 24 years.

Akhil Shaikh, a devotee, adds that, since the men were all getting a monthly pension from the British government, the masjid, built with their pension funds, was named after them. The mosque was of brick, mortar, and lime when prayers started.

“We must remember that Rs 150 was a magnificent amount in those days. I am 88 years old, and I have seen a time when we could get mutton biryani for Re 1,” says Dastagir. Pensionwala Masjid is still called that. The mosque is registered with the Maharashtra Wakf Board.

Over the years, the floors became uneven, and the walls began to flake, but 400-500 people could pray there. By 2004, the old structure had become dilapidated and was demolished. For six years, architecture firm Parvez Jamadar and Associates worked to build the present structure, which follows an Indo-Islamic style. Once again, it was contributions from the faithful that sustained the reconstruction.

Swarovski chandelier, Burma teak doors

“When we build a home, we want it to be beautiful and comfortable. Why not build the house of God well? So, we used Burma teak for our doors, glass from Paris for the window panes, and the chandelier in the hall is by Swarovski. There are 25 rolls of carpet, from Turkey, each of which takes 40 people to carry. For wuzu, we have marble stools from Makrana, each of which weighs 80 kg,” says Dastagir.

The masjid extends over three-and-a-half floors and can accommodate 3,000 people at a time. The parking provides space for more than 150 two-wheelers. “Five-six years ago, we got the mosque air-conditioned. The 50-ton air conditioning is powered by solar electricity. We don’t pay any electricity bill. Instead, we generate surplus electricity that the MSEB (Maharashtra State Electricity Board) buys from us,” he adds.

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Masjid Inside The Pensionwala Masjid extends over three-and-a-half floors and can accommodate 3,000 people at a time. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Devotees of the mosque say that it is easy to build a place, but far more difficult to maintain it. The Pensionwala Masjid has appointed five trustees, with elections every five years. “We have got seven people maintaining the masjid, working from morning to evening to keep the place clean,” says Dastagir.

Among the devout is a man who has built a “bonding from childhood” with the Pensionwala Masjid. His great-grandfather was one of the original pensioners who had contributed towards building the mosque. “According to Islam, if you do good, you shouldn’t tell anybody. That’s why we do not speak of his role. There were many at that time who had worked to build Pensionwala Masjid,” he says.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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