Hidden Stories | From Isfahan in Iran to Pune, an Imambara keeps faith alive in Pune

Written by Piyush M Padwale

Every year, as Muharram approaches, the courtyard of the Irani Imambara on Ali Somji Street, near Pune’s MG Road, begins to prepare for one of the most important months of the calendar. Floors are swept, ceremonial objects are polished, and banners are unfurled. The following days will draw hundreds of devotees for the majlis (religious gatherings), matam (ritual mourning), and other ceremonies. More than a century after an Iranian merchant from Isfahan founded it, the Imambara remains one of Pune’s enduring links to a migration that helped shape the city’s cosmopolitan character.

The Haji Mohammad Jawad Isphani Irani Imambara was established in 1913 by Haji Mohammad Jawad Isphani, a businessman who had migrated from Isfahan in central Iran to Pune. It is better known simply as the Irani Imambara.

Before his death, Isphani transferred the property to a trust named after Imam Hussain and stipulated in his will that Azadari, or the annual mourning rituals, be continued at the site. He also endowed the trust with several properties to ensure its financial sustainability. “As the congregation grew, so did the hall. This mirrored the increase in the numbers of Pune’s Iranian community,” says Mirza Hassan, a representative of the Imambara.

Architecturally, the Imambara is distinguished by its expansive courtyard and open grounds. The simple rectangular form and absence of a dome distinguish it from many religious structures associated with Islamic architecture. A fountain once stood within the premises. “There is no tomb or burial site here. It is simply four walls with sacred inscriptions,” says Hassan.

Architectural elements

One of the structure’s most distinctive architectural elements is its Kashikari, or handcrafted tile mosaic work. The intricate calligraphy and designs are drawn and engraved by hand on the tiles, reflecting a centuries-old form of craftsmanship. Some of the tile work currently displayed at the site was brought from Iran about 25 years ago.

Among the objects housed within the premises is a Tabut or Naql, which is a symbolic representation of a funeral bier associated with Imam Hussain. The site also houses an Alam linked to Imam Hussain and Hazrat Abbas, and a Zarih representing the shrine enclosure of Hazrat Abbas. One of its distinguishing features, Hassan says, is its multilingual inscriptions, with texts appearing in languages including Persian, Urdu, and English.

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Collection of Alams at the Irani Imambara. (Photo Credit: Piyush M Padwale) Collection of Alams at the Irani Imambara. (Photo Credit: Piyush M Padwale)

The Imambara also functions as a community space throughout the year. In addition to religious programs, it hosts marriages, commemorative gatherings, and charitable initiatives, including community meals and fundraising for those facing financial hardship.

Hassan said visitors from different faiths continue to visit the institution. “Members of the Parsi community come here to make vows, and members of the Sikh community come here to distribute langar or offer food and refreshments. It is not restricted to Muslims or Shias,” he says. Over the decades, Hindu visitors, political leaders, and election candidates have also passed through its gates, making the century-old Imambara not only a place of mourning, but also a rare space where faith, history, and community continue to intersect.

(Piyush M Padwale is an intern with The Indian Express)