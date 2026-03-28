Hidden Stories: A circus legend from Pune who became a US Army corporal

An elephant stands on its hind legs, trunk lifted to the sky, showing the direction of the wind. This statue on a wind vane has a jaw-dropping effect. Not surprisingly, it was imagined and installed by Damodar Gangaram Dhotre, the legendary circus performer from Pune, who once astounded the world with his dexterity with fierce beasts.

At a modern-looking 1956 wada in Subhash Nagar, Shukrawar Peth, a blue plaque informs people that this is where Dhotre—better known as Damoo Dhotre—once lived. His prowess, however, extends far beyond the looming home.

A ringmaster at 14, the famous “Damoo Dhotre from India” represented the country before audiences in France, Malaysia, Thailand, Burma, Indonesia and China, among others. Tall and muscular, a turbaned Dhotre astounded audiences by performing with lions, tigers and panthers, among others. “When he entered the cage, there used to be pin-drop silence,” says his great-grandson Anand Dhotre, a lawyer.

Dhotre himself found his fame hard to believe. “Here was I, playing centre ring for literally the “greatest show on earth” in the United States of America. And, really, not too many years before, I had been a skinny little boy in a little town called Poona in southern India, dreaming of running away from home and joining my uncle’s circus,” he wrote in his autobiography, Wild Animal Man.

Dhotre, who was born in Pune to an impoverished family, joined his uncle’s circus at the age of nine. Within a year, he was an expert acrobat. His curiosity about animals meant it was just a matter of time before he became a disciple of the circus’s chief animal trainer, Dhondiram Chavan. “Animal training is a serious, dangerous and exacting profession. As long as you do exactly as I say, I shall go on teaching you,” Chavan told Dhotre.

Many countries, including India, have banned wild animals in circuses. But at the time when Dhotre was performing, they were a leading attraction. Dhotre worked in Isako’s Russian Circus and went to France to join Bertram Mills before he got a call from across the Atlantic in the 1950s to join the famous Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus in the US. This circus was known as “The Greatest Show on Earth”.

The clouds of World War II were thickening, and when the US joined the Allied Forces, Dhotre was inducted into the army. He was a corporal in the US Army between 1943 and 1946. Dhotre writes that it was in 1944 when he was in the US Army that he got the biggest fright of his life. “One night, I returned to my barracks at a camp in Maryland. The other men were sound asleep….As I neared my bed, I thought I heard a rather strange, throaty snore. It was a ghostly sound. I thought of all the animals I knew but could not identify the sound,” he wrote in his autobiography.

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Just as he was about to fall asleep, he felt something cold against his feet. “With a terrified shriek that woke half the barrack, I leapt ten feet out of my bed,” he wrote. The culprit turned out to be a “bewildered-looking bullfrog”. “I must make a confession to you as I did my buddies that night. I have no fear of any other living creature. But for some reason I will never know, I am terrified of frogs,” he revealed.

Dhotre enjoyed his stay in the US. “He was given citizenship by President John F Kennedy for his services to the circus, but by 1956, he wanted to return home to India. He came back to Pune and built this house,” says Anand, who maintains an archive of 400-500 photographs of Dhotre, statues of animals, and other memorabilia.

“His autobiography in Marathi was published as Wagh Sinh Majhe Sakhe Sobati. Chapters were included in the fourth and ninth grade Marathi textbooks by the state government,” Anand added.

Anand has been trying to increase Dhotre’s visibility among the new generation. “We have tried to get a stamp issued of him or a memorial erected. We would like a circus school started in Pune to preserve the dying circus performance art. It is important that we do not forget the man who could work magic with ferocious animals,” he said.