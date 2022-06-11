Hervad village effect: All 29 gram panchayats in Khadakvasla ban widowhood customs

Following in the footsteps of Hervad village in Kolhapur district, which put a stop on regressive widowhood customs last month, as many as 50 gram panchayats in Pune district have passed resolutions over the last week banning similar practices.

In Khadakvasla assembly constituency alone, all 29 gram panchayats passed the resolution banning widow practices, Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad told The Indian Express on Friday evening.

Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of State Women’s Commission, said, “As part of our awareness campaign on widowhood customs, we had been interacting with villagers of Khadakvasla assembly constituency. Our efforts have paid rich dividends. In a single day, earlier this week, 29 gram panchayats passed a resolution banning widowhood customs. The land of Rajashree Shahu Maharaj has already set a unique example and other gram panchayats in the state are following suit.”

On Friday, sarpanchs and members of the 29 gram panchayats were felicitated by Chakankar and top officials like PMC administrator Vikram Kumar, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta and Rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh. Besides 29 gram panchayats, even two prabhags in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have passed a similar resolution.

Chakankar said though the law in this connection has not been enacted, the resolution by gram panchayats will set the ball rolling in the regard. “The state government has already urged all gram panchayats to pass a resolution at their end…Once the gram panchayats in the state come forward, I am sure the government will also enact a law to the effect soon,” she said.

“We are taking the campaign across the state. Maharashtra should lead from the front. It is a state with modern thoughts and ideas. Women have always been accorded the pride of place they deserve,” Chakankar said, urging all gram panchayats to pass such a resolution.

ZP CEO Prasad said, “Once the resolution is passed, the gram panchayats can start implementing it. They don’t have to take permisison from the ZP. We are confident every gram panchayat in the district will pass such a resolution.”