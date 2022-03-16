Heritage walks, virtual exhibition to pay tribute to Pune’s water bodies

Pune will soon host a virtual exhibition dedicated to the city’s water bodies and their heritage stories.

Named Punyache Paani, the virtual exhibition is a joint venture by Centre for Water Research (CWR), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, and Living Waters Museum.

A number of rivers flow through Pune, including Mula, Mutha, Ramnadi, Pavana, Bhima, Nira and Ghod.

Weeklong water heritage walks along with lectures on water and livelihoods and water changemakers will be held between March 27 and April 1 as part of the event.

Interactive sessions and content for the event have been curated in Marathi and English by Professor Sara Ahmed, adjunct professor at CWR, and Chhavi Mathur, project coordinator at Living Water Museums (Pune chapter).