Monday, February 08, 2021
Latest news

Pune, this weekend: Marathi adaptation of a 1996 play to KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival and a lot more

From watching Das Capital - Gulamon ki Rajdhani to attending the KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, here is how Pune residents can spend their free time this week.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: February 8, 2021 3:11:05 pm
Here’s how Pune residents can spend their free time this weekDas Capital - Gulamon ki Rajdhani, directed by late cinematographer Rajen Kothari along with noted filmmaker Dayal Nihalani, crosses barriers of time, place, people and ideology through its narrative.

Class, corruption, capitalism

In the backdrop of a huge cast and class divide at the grassroot, Purshottam (Yashpal Sharma), a treasury clerk finds himself caught between his corrupt seniors and his battle for his and his family’s survival. Based out of a small town in the state of Bihar in the 1980s, the film Das Capital – Gulamon ki Rajdhani, directed by late cinematographer Rajen Kothari along with noted filmmaker Dayal Nihalani, crosses barriers of time, place, people and ideology through its narrative.

Click here for more

When: Online on OTT platform Cinemapreneur till March 31

Entry: Rs 149

Contact: https://cinemapreneur.com/en/das-capital

Her and her’s

Here’s how Pune residents can spend their free time this week Gupit Yonichya Guptagoshti by feminist writer-activist Vandana Khare

Explore probably the most important piece of political theatre of the last decade, ’The Vagina Monologues’. Gupit Yonichya Guptagoshti by feminist writer-activist Vandana Khare, a Marathi adaptation of the famous 1996 play on consensual and non-consensual sexual experiences, vaginal care, menstrual periods, sex work, and several other topics through the eyes of women with various ages, races, sexualities, and other differences.

When: February 13 at 1pm

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir

Entry: Rs 300 entry fee

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Contact: https://in.bookmyshow.com/pune/plays/gupit-yonichya-guptagoshti/seat-layout/selectionview/ET00114704/BGRM/10941

Hues of love, shades of sexuality

Here’s how Pune residents can spend their free time this week Be a part of the 12th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, part of the infamous Kala Ghoda Art Festival to experience the spectrum of LGBTQ a better understanding of genders and sexualities through films.

Trace the coming out of a gay Muslim man in Southern India, whose conservative family has largely accepted him. Witness a dialogue about Asexual relationships that do not stand on the edifice of Sex and Sexuality, existing as a minority community within an already persecuted LGBTQIA minority community. Be a part of the 12th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, part of the infamous Kala Ghoda Art Festival to experience the spectrum of LGBTQ a better understanding of genders and sexualities through films.

When: February 12 to February 14

Where: Online

Entry: Free registration

Contact: https://insider.in/kgaf-2021-indian-selection-kashish-mumbai-international-queer-film-festival-feb12-2021/event

Mid week escapades

Here’s how Pune residents can spend their free time this week Alang Fort, Madangad Fort and Kulang Fort (AMK) trek involves challenging traverses, dense forests and exploring the beautiful Kalsubai region.

Regarded as one of the most difficult treks in Maharashtra, Alang Fort, Madangad Fort and Kulang Fort (AMK) involves challenging traverses, dense forests and exploring the beautiful Kalsubai region. All three forts stand high with the towering height more than 4800 ft providing scenery that one can never forget.

When: February 13 to February 14

Entry: Rs 2600

Contact: https://allevents.in/pune/trek-to-the-crown-of-sahyadri-amk/200020661833523

