Pune, this weekend: Marathi adaptation of a 1996 play to KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival and a lot more

Class, corruption, capitalism
In the backdrop of a huge cast and class divide at the grassroot, Purshottam (Yashpal Sharma), a treasury clerk finds himself caught between his corrupt seniors and his battle for his and his family’s survival. Based out of a small town in the state of Bihar in the 1980s, the film Das Capital – Gulamon ki Rajdhani, directed by late cinematographer Rajen Kothari along with noted filmmaker Dayal Nihalani, crosses barriers of time, place, people and ideology through its narrative.
When: Online on OTT platform Cinemapreneur till March 31
Entry: Rs 149
Contact: https://cinemapreneur.com/en/das-capital
Her and her’s
Explore probably the most important piece of political theatre of the last decade, ’The Vagina Monologues’. Gupit Yonichya Guptagoshti by feminist writer-activist Vandana Khare, a Marathi adaptation of the famous 1996 play on consensual and non-consensual sexual experiences, vaginal care, menstrual periods, sex work, and several other topics through the eyes of women with various ages, races, sexualities, and other differences.
When: February 13 at 1pm
Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir
Entry: Rs 300 entry fee
Contact: https://in.bookmyshow.com/pune/plays/gupit-yonichya-guptagoshti/seat-layout/selectionview/ET00114704/BGRM/10941
Hues of love, shades of sexuality
Trace the coming out of a gay Muslim man in Southern India, whose conservative family has largely accepted him. Witness a dialogue about Asexual relationships that do not stand on the edifice of Sex and Sexuality, existing as a minority community within an already persecuted LGBTQIA minority community. Be a part of the 12th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, part of the infamous Kala Ghoda Art Festival to experience the spectrum of LGBTQ a better understanding of genders and sexualities through films.
When: February 12 to February 14
Where: Online
Entry: Free registration
Contact: https://insider.in/kgaf-2021-indian-selection-kashish-mumbai-international-queer-film-festival-feb12-2021/event
Mid week escapades
Regarded as one of the most difficult treks in Maharashtra, Alang Fort, Madangad Fort and Kulang Fort (AMK) involves challenging traverses, dense forests and exploring the beautiful Kalsubai region. All three forts stand high with the towering height more than 4800 ft providing scenery that one can never forget.
When: February 13 to February 14
Entry: Rs 2600
Contact: https://allevents.in/pune/trek-to-the-crown-of-sahyadri-amk/200020661833523
