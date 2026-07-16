Body of engineer, who died on ship that came under attack off Oman, to reach Pune in a week or 10 days: Family

Heramb Karmarkar (30), believed to have been near the engine room during the attack, was the only one unaccounted for. (Photo: FSUI)

It will probably be at least a week before the mortal remains of Heramb Karmakar, the marine engineer from Pune, who died after his ship was hit by a projectile near Oman on July 12, arrives in Pune, Vivek Tandon, Heramb’s wife’s uncle told The Indian Express.

“We are getting full support from all stakeholders, including the government and the shipping company. The ministry is constantly in touch with us. We were told the documentation and paper work takes at least a week or ten days. So we have to be patient and wait till then,” said Tandon.

The container vessel M/V GFS Galaxy, which had been carrying cargo, was sailing near Omani waters around 3.30 am IST on Sunday when a projectile struck it, sparking a fire in the engine room and knocking out the propulsion. The crew anchored the vessel before evacuating into lifeboats.