Helping India to eliminating vector borne diseases our primary goal: Gates Foundation entomologist

For World Mosquito Day on Friday (August 20), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has prepared a theme based on the target of helping India reach its zero malaria target.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Helen Jamet, Deputy Director, Vector Control, Malaria of the foundation said, “There is concern about epidemic-prone diseases like malaria and dengue and the countries have realised the importance of developing integrated entomological surveillance platforms.”

What efforts are being taken to step up awareness in India against vector borne diseases?

Jamet said the primary strategic goal is to support the Government of India’s ambition to eliminate vector borne diseases and expansion of integrated vector borne disease surveillance.

Also Read | What if you could become invisible to mosquitoes?

She added, “We are also working with the relevant government departments to accelerate Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) elimination through the nationwide roll-out of the triple drug therapy (IDA – ivermectin, diethylcarbamazine and albendazole). It is heartening to see the efforts of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) and state governments in scaling up the IDA program with increased resources. Screening and surveillance are key to preventing reintroduction of lymphatic filariasis infection in large urban areas which provide ideal breeding sites for the vectors.”

The foundation will be supporting the NVBDCP and state governments in building an integrated vector surveillance capacity in India, which will include ensuring sustainable career paths for entomologists, vector collection and xenomonitoring for quality data availability, Jamet said.

What is Integrated Vector Management and what is its success rate in India?

Integrated Vector Management (IVM) is an approach by the World Health Organization (WHO) to encourage optimal use of resources for efficient, cost-effective and sustainable vector control.

In 2017, WHO published the Global Vector Control Response to provide a new strategy to strengthen vector control worldwide through increased capacity, improved surveillance, better coordination and integrated action across sectors and diseases. This approach has been adopted by the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) in India where the occurrence of multiple overlapping vector-borne diseases provides a strong rationale for an integrated approach. The Government of India has created a framework to enable effective entomological monitoring: entomological zones (EZ), filaria control units, regional directorates and municipal corporations.

What projects on vector borne diseases are the foundation associated with in India?

Jamet said, “We currently fund projects around visceral leishmaniasis and lymphatic filariasis elimination in India. During the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released guidelines for management of co-infection of Covid-19 with other seasonal epidemic-prone diseases. These guidelines outline the prevention and treatment of co-infections of Covid with diseases like dengue, malaria, seasonal influenza (H1N1), leptospirosis, and chikungunya.”

What are the concerns about twin infections of Covid and vector borne diseases?

“We continue to be concerned about epidemic-prone diseases (dengue, malaria, chikungunya, seasonal influenza and leptospirosis) prevalent in a particular geographic region during monsoon and post-monsoon seasons. Accurate diagnosis of febrile illness is critical where there are concomitant infections. For example, dengue viruses and the virus that causes Covid-19 can cause similar symptoms in the early stages. Malaria and Covid-19 can also share symptoms, making widespread, rapid testing essential. Countries have begun to realize the importance of developing Integrated Entomological Surveillance (IES) platforms that are backed by robust local institutional capacity and sustainable financing,” Jamet said.