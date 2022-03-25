Help students who returned from Ukraine to finish studies: BJP MLA urges Maharashtra government

Mahesh Landge, the BJP MLA from Bhosari, urged the state government on Friday to make provisions for students returning from Ukraine to finish their studies.

Landge, who was speaking at the ongoing Assembly session, said this was necessary given the problems the students faced in the war-torn country and while returning from Ukraine.

Thousands of Indian students, who were pursuing their medical education in Ukraine, were forced to return to India once the war started.

Uncertainty continues to prevail over their future as the Indian medical colleges are not in a position to accommodate them. As many as 34 students from Landge’s constituency have returned from Ukraine.

He said most of them had spent a fortune to travel to Ukraine and this uncertainty has put their future at risk. The state government, he said, should make financial and other arrangements to ensure such students finish their studies on time.