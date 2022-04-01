Helmet must for school, college students and govt employees: Pune Collector

PUNE District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday issued orders making it compulsory for school and college students as well as government employees to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and “commuting to offices or travelling elsewhere”.

The order said that those found in violation of this order will face action under provisions in the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

The order pointed out that as per the Motor Vehicles Act, every two-wheeler rider above the age of four is mandated to wear a helmet.

“The likelihood of a two-wheeler rider dying in an accident is seven times higher than those travelling in a car.

In 62 per cent cases involving death of a two-wheeler rider, the death occurs due to head injuries,” stated the order.

It is incumbent on government employees to strictly adhere to government rules and to present an example to other citizens, it said.