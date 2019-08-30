Pune: Heavy vehicles not allowed to ply from Chandni Chowk to Nal Stop junction

The traffic control branch of Pune City Police has banned heavy vehicles from plying in the stretch from Chandni Chowk to Kothrud, till the Nal Stop junction, from September 1 to 15.

The move is aimed at avoiding traffic congestion in the area during Ganesh festival, which starts next week. Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Pankaj Deshmukh issued an order in this regard on Thursday under sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Work on Pune Metro project is going on at the Nal Stop junction, and as Ganesh festival will be celebrated between September 2 and September 13, it is essential to ban heavy vehicles on this road in the jurisdiction of Kothrud traffic division, stated a press release issued by the DCP.

According to traffic police, heavy vehicles should not enter Kothrud from Chandni Chowk. Instead, the vehicles should head towards Navle bridge, Sinhagad Road on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway.

Vehicles coming from Katraj to Swargate, Shivajinagar and Deccan should not go to Kothrud via Nal Stop junction and instead opt for the route from Lal Bahadur Shastri Road to Sinhagad Road.