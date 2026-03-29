Heavy vehicles damage water and sewage lines in Pune’s Dhayari; residents threaten protest

Because heavy vehicles are destroying water pipelines, sewage lines, and chambers, sewage flows openly on the streets, causing immense hardship to thousands of locals, residents complain. (Photo by special arrangement)

Residents in suburban Pune are protesting against the damage caused to a narrow road that dumpers and trucks transporting stone, gravel, and crushed sand are using as an alternative route to Survey No. 5 in Benkarnagar, Dhayari, where roadwork is underway.

Because heavy vehicles are destroying water pipelines, sewage lines, and chambers, sewage flows openly on the streets, causing immense hardship to thousands of locals, residents complain.

The influx of heavy vehicles has also led to frequent traffic jams and an increase in accidents.

Residents say they feel abandoned because of the alleged negligence of the traffic department and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). They have decided to hold a massive protest demanding a ban on all trucks, dumpers, and other heavy vehicles on the narrow road.