Heavy rains uproot trees in 10 places across Pune, two cars damaged

Two cars were damaged as heavy rains across Pune uprooted trees in as many as 10 places on Sunday. No casualties were reported in these incidents and the Pune fire brigade cleared the trees from the roads to streamline vehicular flow.

On Sunday, between 7 am and 9 pm, as many as 10 incidents of large trees getting uprooted were reported in addition to several more cases of tree branches crashing down after heavy showers. These incidents were reported from Siddharth Nagar in Dhanori, Ambedkar Nagar in Aundh, Bhavani Peth, Hadapsar, Tejas Nagar in Kothrud, Sassoon Colony in Somwar Peth, Abhimanshree Society in Pashan, Inamke Mala in Ghorpade Peth and Dattawafi Kaman.

Fire brigade officials said two cars parked on the road at Abhimanshree Society in Pashan were heavily damaged after large trees got uprooted and fell on them. Teams from Pashan fire station responded to the call and cleared the trees.

On Friday, 13 trees got uprooted, while Saturday saw as many as 20 such incidents across the city following heavy rains. No casualties have been reported in these incidents, officials said.