Heavy rains, traffic snarls hit parts of Pune, Pimpri

Pre-monsoon rain threw normal life out of gear in parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday evening. The city recorded 19 mm rains on the day until 8.30 pm. Humidity during the day soon gave way to windy and cloudy conditions, leading to heavy downpour in parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in the evening. Traffic snarls, due to waterlogging, were reported in Shivajinagar, Shinghgad Road, Satara Road, old Mumbai-Pune highway.

An official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions for the progress of southwest monsoon over Maharashtra was building up. The arrival of monsoon over Maharashtra is expected by June 8 and a warning of heavy rains thereafter over most parts of Maharashtra has been issued, the official added.

“Conditions are nearly monsoon-like over the state. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall between June 7 and 12 over Konkan, madhya Maharashtra and some parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha regions,” said a senior official at IMD, Pune.

