Heavy rains throw life out of gear in city, 60-year-old killed

A 60-YEAR-OLD woman flower vendor was killed after a large tree fell on her stall in the Sinhagad Road area amidst a sudden burst of heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. The incident took place as unseasonal rains threw life out of gear and caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams across the city.

Police identified the deceased as Ranjana Navnath Giri, who owned a flower shop in front of Navshya Maruti temple near Pu La Deshpande Udyan in Sinhagad Road area. “Giri was at her stall when a huge tree collapsed on it. After receiving information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the location. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead,” said Senior Inspector Rajendra Sahane of Parvati police station. The incident took place around 3.30 pm.

Teams from Pune Fire Brigade responded to at least a dozen cases of large trees and several minor ones falling across the city. Severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and fallen trees along with malfunctioning of traffic signals caused traffic jams across arterial roads and key traffic junctions.

Water logging in many places due to the heavy rains that occurred on Satara road today. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) Water logging in many places due to the heavy rains that occurred on Satara road today. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Traffic police personnel were deployed across key junctions to manage congestion caused by waterlogging and fallen trees. Officers said they were manually regulating traffic at several locations where signals had stopped functioning, helping ease bottlenecks. Officials said diversions were put in place at critical stretches and stranded vehicles were gradually cleared to restore movement. Commuters were also advised to avoid flooded routes.

The civic administration was on high alert as reports of waterlogging and tree felling were reported from across the city. “All the civic officers concerned should remain on duty till the situation comes under control. The city has witnessed heavy rainfall with waterlogging and tree felling,” municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said in an order issued on Thursday afternoon.

“A total of 145 complaints of waterlogging on roads, localities in low-lying areas and drainage blockage were reported to the civic disaster management department. Also, 21 incidents of tree felling were reported,” said additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Divate. The maximum of over 100 mm rain was reported in Khadakwasla and Sinhagad Road area, he informed.

Water reportedly gushed into huts in Parvati. A petrol pump on Sinhagad Road was closed as it was filled with water.

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Power supply disrupted; repair work on war-footing

Power supply in various areas was disrupted for more than four hours as heavy rains lashed the city on Thursday.

A huge tree fell on the high-voltage line at Gulmohar near Fatimanagar, affecting supply at the feeders at Big Bazar and Shinde Chattri at Wanowrie.

Areas getting supply from these feeders at Jambhulkar Chowk and others were affected for over three hours. At other places too, trees fell on power lines and supply was shut down as rainwater affected the feeder boxes.

Kothrud: A lightning strike affected the Kundnagari feeder. However, power supply in the area was restored through an alternative route. The tripping of the Nanded City high-voltage channel affected power supply in Kothrud division.

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Shivajinagar: Power supply at Khadki, Bavdhan, Baner and Shivaji Housing Society was disrupted while at Pimpri/Bhosari power supply to the Ravet 22-KV line was disrupted.

Parvati: A tree fell on the feeder of the old Parvati power substation. Power supply was disrupted due to water accumulation in the incoming feeder box areas. At Bundgarden, power supply was cut off due to tree branches falling on the overhead power line at Wadachiwadi. However, supply was restored via an alternative route within an hour.

Power supply to Kondhwa and Yewalewadi areas in Rastapeth Division was also disrupted.

Electricity consumers should contact MSEDCL toll- free numbers 1912, 18002333435 and 18002123435