Heavy rains likely in Pune Ghats, red alert issued

With a yellow alert underway, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Pune city on Wednesday. At the same time, Konkan and Goa are under an orange alert for isolated very heavy rain. The forecast is similar for the ghats of Nashik, Satara and Kolhapur.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
2 min readPuneJul 22, 2026 01:32 AM IST
pune-rainsPoor visibility during intense spells of rain,slippery road snd temporary inundation in low lying areas likely create problem on roads.
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced a red alert for Pune’s Ghats with “heavy to very heavy” in some places and even extremely heavy rain in a few others on June 22.

With a yellow alert underway, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Pune city on Wednesday. At the same time, Konkan and Goa are under an orange alert for isolated very heavy rain. The forecast is similar for the ghats of Nashik, Satara and Kolhapur.

On Tuesday, people woke up to a rainy morning across Pune. In the previous 24 hours, the main observatory Shivajinagar received 1.9 mm of rain, Koregaon Park 2 mm, Pashan 3.4 mm and NDA 6.5 mm. As the rain continued through the day, by the evening, Chinchwad had recorded 16 mm, Pashan 14.8 mm, Shivajinagar 12.9 mm and Koregaon Park 8 mm in nine hours.

“More rain is likely in parts of Maharashtra, including districts of Konkan, ghats of Pune, Nasik, Satara and Kolhapur, among others, over the next 48 hours. This is, largely, due to a trough or a low-pressure line from an Upper Air Circulation (UAC) in West-Central Bay of Bengal, adjoining North Coastal Andhra Pradesh to the North-East Arabian Sea, which is making the monsoon active to vigorous over Maharashtra ,” says Anupam Kashyapi, former head of Weather Forecasting Division at IMD.

The ghats are already being lashed by rainfall, with Lonavala receiving 135 mm of rainfall, Shirgaon and Tamhini 120 mm and Dongerwadi 100 mm in 24 hours on Tuesday morning. Mahabaleshwar, the popular tourist site, has received 588.5 mm excess rain since July 1, its total recorded now being 2,914.5 mm.

IMD has said that the impact of the rains could include a possibility of flash floods, squally weather over the coastal districts of Konkan, landslides, mudslides and rockfalls and cloud-to-ground lightning during thunderstorms especially in ghats. The weather experts have advised people to check for traffic congestions on the route before leaving for a destination. During a thunderstorm, people should avoid talking shelter under tall trees or in the open. Poor visibility during intense spells of rain,slippery road snd temporary inundation in low lying areas likely create problem on roads.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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