Heavy rains likely in Pune Ghats, red alert issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced a red alert for Pune’s Ghats with “heavy to very heavy” in some places and even extremely heavy rain in a few others on June 22.

With a yellow alert underway, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Pune city on Wednesday. At the same time, Konkan and Goa are under an orange alert for isolated very heavy rain. The forecast is similar for the ghats of Nashik, Satara and Kolhapur.

On Tuesday, people woke up to a rainy morning across Pune. In the previous 24 hours, the main observatory Shivajinagar received 1.9 mm of rain, Koregaon Park 2 mm, Pashan 3.4 mm and NDA 6.5 mm. As the rain continued through the day, by the evening, Chinchwad had recorded 16 mm, Pashan 14.8 mm, Shivajinagar 12.9 mm and Koregaon Park 8 mm in nine hours.