Heavy rains boost water levels in dams, Pune unlikely to face supply shortage for a year

With heavy rains over the last two weeks increasing the storage in four dams upstream the Mutha river to 18.25 TMC, Pune residents are unlikely to face any water shortage for a year.

The majority of the water supply needs of Pune city are met using water from the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams which have a combined storage capacity of 29.15 TMC. The city needs around 18 TMC of water a year. Though the state water resources department has approved 11.5 TMC of water to the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been demanding the release of 18.9 TMC citing the rise in population. The water resources department has also been sharing water from the dams for agriculture and industries in the district.

In June, the civic body had to announce cuts in water supply in the city after the storage in the four dams reduced to 2.5 TMC due to a deficit in rainfall. It had started implementing alternate day water supply, but was able to resume normal supply after heavy rains restored the water levels in dams.

In the last 24 hours, Khadakwasla dam has received 2 mm, Panshet 23 mm, Varasgaon 20 mm and Temghar 35 mm of rain. Though the rainfall has reduced, the inflow to the dams continues and the Khadakwasla dam is currently filled to capacity. Over 3 TMC of water had to be released from the dam, which is closest to the city, into the Mutha river to ensure the safety of the regions downstream.