Heavy rain to lash coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, till Saturday

Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh are bracing for heavy to very heavy rain which is likely to continue till Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that the existing well-marked low pressure system located over south Bay of Bengal had intensified into a depression (surface wind speeds 45 to 55 km/hour gusting to 65km/hr) on Thursday morning.

It is this year’s first depression formed in the North Indian Ocean region and was located 470 km south of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 760 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 950 km south-southeast of Chennai as on Thursday morning 5.30 am.

“The system is likely to intensify into a deep depression (surface wind speed 50 to 60 km/hour gusting to 70 km/hr). It is most likely to move northwestwards along and off the Sri Lanka coast and head towards north Tamil Nadu during the next 48 hours,” the IMD’s special weather bulletin said. On Thursday and Friday, the Met department has forecast light to moderate rain at many places with heavy spells likely along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On Saturday, the IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rain over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and southern coastal AP and Rayalaseema.