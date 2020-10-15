Heavy rain to continue over Pune today: IMD

Pune city recorded 19.8 mm of rain in a three-hour span till 8.30 pm on Wednesday as the sky remained cloudy throughout the day.
The rainfall intensity picked up by late evening as the well-marked low pressure system approached over south Maharashtra, causing widespread but moderate-intensity rain.
Under the influence of this system, in the 12-hour period from 5.30 am to 5.30 pm on Wednesday, heavy rain was reported at Solapur – 79 mm, Mahabaleshwar – 49 mm, Ratnagiri – 42 mm, Satara – 24 mm and Kolhapur – 18mm.
Officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, have maintained that heavy rainfall and thunder will continue over parts of the state even on Thursday.
“The well-marked low pressure system lay over south Madhya Maharashtra. This system will further head in the west-northwest direction towards north Konkan. There will be heavy rain over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan, Goa and Karnataka on October 15,” said officials at IMD, Pune.
Interestingly, the low-pressure system will enter the Arabian Sea and re-emerge as an intensified depression. When the system shifts to the Arabian Sea, the rainfall intensity over the state will reduce.
