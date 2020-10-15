Heavy rain to continue over Pune today: IMD

Officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, have maintained that heavy rainfall and thunder will continue over parts of the state even on Thursday. (File)

Pune city recorded 19.8 mm of rain in a three-hour span till 8.30 pm on Wednesday as the sky remained cloudy throughout the day.

The rainfall intensity picked up by late evening as the well-marked low pressure system approached over south Maharashtra, causing widespread but moderate-intensity rain.

Under the influence of this system, in the 12-hour period from 5.30 am to 5.30 pm on Wednesday, heavy rain was reported at Solapur – 79 mm, Mahabaleshwar – 49 mm, Ratnagiri – 42 mm, Satara – 24 mm and Kolhapur – 18mm.

“The well-marked low pressure system lay over south Madhya Maharashtra. This system will further head in the west-northwest direction towards north Konkan. There will be heavy rain over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan, Goa and Karnataka on October 15,” said officials at IMD, Pune.

Interestingly, the low-pressure system will enter the Arabian Sea and re-emerge as an intensified depression. When the system shifts to the Arabian Sea, the rainfall intensity over the state will reduce.

