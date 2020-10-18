Heavy rain, thunder & lightning forecast over Pune: IMD

The IMD has forecast widespread rain, particularly during October 19-22, associated with a fresh weather system developing in the Bay of Bengal. (File)

Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, has been forecast during afternoon hours over Pune and other parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Marathwada, the India Meterological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Sunday remained cloudy, and for nearly two hours in the afternoon, parts of Pune district adjoining the ghats reported heavy rain. IMD’s Pashan observatory recorded 16 mm of rain, while Shivajinagar reported 3 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day.

The IMD has forecast widespread rain, particularly during October 19-22, associated with a fresh weather system developing in the Bay of Bengal.

“A low-pressure system is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on Monday,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather division, IMD, Pune. “Isolated heavy rain is expected over most parts of Maharashtra, except Vidarbha, during the next three days. The system will intensify on October 20.”

As the system forms, there would be moisture incursion over the state, which is already experiencing moderate to strong monsoon winds from over Arabian Sea, he added.

“The above normal temperatures recorded during the day will add a heat load into the atmosphere, which will then interact with the moist conditions,” Kashyapi said. “As a results, cumulonimbus clouds will develop, triggering convective activity – thunder and rain experienced post afternoon hours.”

Last week had remained exceptionally wet for the state, which caused massive flooding and rivers overflowing above the danger levels at many places. Over 25 people were killed in Pune, Sangli and Solapur districts. Some stations have recorded near monsoon seasonal rainfall of 200-400 mm within just three days in the last week. These places include Panhala (437mm), Indapur (246mm), Baramati (235mm), Mahabaleshwar (204mm), Pandharpur (282mm) and Paithan (80mm).

Due to these consecutive weather systems, the withdrawal of southwest monsoon remains stalled over central India for more than ten days now.

As on Sunday, the monsoon continued to persist with moderate to strong intensity over west-central Arabian Sea. There is also an east-west trough that will run between east-central Bay of Bengal and north Karnataka this week.

“Including Maharashtra, most parts of the southern peninsula — Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu — will experience isolated heavy spells till October 22,” the weather update issued by IMD on Sunday read.

