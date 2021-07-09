Heavy rain over Pune’s ghats areas on Friday: IMD

Updated: July 9, 2021 10:25:11 am
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall (64.4mm to 115.5mm in 24 hours) on Friday along the ghat areas of Pune district.
City limits, however, will experience light intensity rainfall on the day.
Since Thursday, the city’s weather has moved from sunny to cloudy sky conditions. The 24-hour rainfall on Friday was Shivajinagar – 3.7mm, Lohegaon – 3.2mm and Pashan – 2mm.
Due to the prolonged dry spell since the third week of June, the city’s seasonal rainfall now stands at 12.7 per cent below normal.
With the slow transition to active phase, there are conditions developing for the revival of the southwest monsoon. As a result, rainfall activity over Maharashtra and Pune is set to improve in the coming days.
# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 08, 2021
Pune city AQI – 52 – Satisfactory
