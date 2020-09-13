Heavy rain over Pune next week: IMD

After heavy rain, an overflowing Katraj lake, in Pune. (Photo by Pavan Khengre)

After a brief lull, the city is likely to experience heavy rainfall next week, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting intense spell on September 15 over entire Pune district.

“The low pressure is likely to form off Andhra Pradesh in the Bay of Bengal on September 13. As this system moves westwards, by September 14 the Southwest monsoon will become vigorous over Maharashtra. As a result heavy rain is expected over most parts of the state, including Pune district, during September 14 to 16,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather department, IMD, Pune.

Besides, an off-shore trough positioned in the Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast will also add to the favourable weather conditions for the monsoon revival over the state, officials said.

Raigad, Mumbai and Palghar in Konkan region are likely to record heavy rain on Sunday. In Madhya Maharashtra, rain will pick up from Monday onwards and become most intense on September 15 over Pune district, especially over the ghat areas. With the system progressing westwards, most districts in Vidarbha, too, will experience heightened rainfall activity over the next four days.

Rainfall all through last week over the city was associated with convective activities and thunder resulting from heating conditions experienced during the day time. Heavy rainfall measuring close to 100 mm was reported at many places in Konkan while Pune reported 40-50mm rain between September 11 and 12, according to IMD data.

This season, Pune city has recorded 722 mm of rainfall, which is 46 per cent above normal. Most of the rainfall was contributed in August.

Similarly, until September 12, rainfall recorded over the state was 13 per cent surplus, with Konkan (23 per cent) and Madhya Maharashtra (30 per cent) leading with ‘excess’ rain in the overall season. Marathwada (13 per cent) and Vidarbha (- 16 per cent) continue to remain under ‘normal’ rainfall category.

The Southwest monsoon season will soon be entering the retreat phase, which is expected only by the third week of this month.

