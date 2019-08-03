Heavy rain over Pune, neighbouring areas till early next week: IMD

THE MET department has predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall” on August 4 over Pune and neighbouring areas.

From August 3, districts like Palghar, Thane, Satara, Nashik, Kolhapur and Yavatmal will experience “enhanced” rainfall.

“Due to strong westerly winds, the rainfall intensity is set to increase and the activity will continue till August 6. With the fresh low pressure system likely to form around August 4, even regions of Marathwada, which has not received normal rainfall this season, will experience good amount of rain in the coming days,” said an official from India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Some of the highly rain-deficient districts — Solapur, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, Yavatmal and Bhandara — are set to receive a good amount of rain.

As on August 2, the rainfall for the state was 13 per cent excess with sub-divisions, including Madhya Maharashtra (+37 per cent), Konkan and Goa (+29 per cent), Vidarbha (-9 per cent) and Marathwada (-25 per cent).

Over the past week, rains have persisted over Maharashtra and Gujarat, reviving the season’s activity after a brief break reported during the second week of July.