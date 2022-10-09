Heavy rain lashes east Rajasthan, UP, Haryana; IMD forecasts rain for two more days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and Haryana till Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh has been receiving rain towards the end of the season. This is unusual for the second week of October, especially over western Uttar Pradesh, where some of the wettest locations on Sunday were Chandausi with 190 mm rain, Aligarh and Baheri (160 mm each), Narora (140 mm), Kasganj (110 mm) and Vridavan (90 mm).

In near-record rainfall over eastern Rajasthan in October, many places in Alwar and Bharatpur districts recorded extremely heavy rain — more than 204 mm in 24-hours. These included Sewabundh (230 mm), Kotkasim (210 mm), Bharatpur tehsil (180 mm) and Viratnagar and Govindgarh (150 mm each).

According to the IMD, there is a cyclonic circulation over east Rajasthan and its interactions with the fresh western disturbances will make conditions more favourable for thunderstorms, lightning and fairly widespread light to moderate intensity rainfall along east Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh over the next two days.

From this cyclonic circulation, there is a trough running till Gujarat due to which there has been an increase in rainfall over Gujarat. Delhi on Friday recorded 74 mm rainfall in 24-hours.

This year, the monsoon withdrawal has remained nearly stalled due to the cyclonic circulation formed in the Bay of Bengal, which moved towards Uttar Pradesh last week. There is a delay of seven to 10 days in the monsoon withdrawal from parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, southwest Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The coming week will also see rainfall picking up over Maharashtra due to the increasing moisture coming in from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, said IMD, Pune.

Likewise, Tamil Nadu, the Karaikal coastal Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Yanam and Kerala, too, will experience wet days till October 13.