Heavy rain in Pune district till July 16

Pune district and neighbouring areas will experience heavy rainfall on July 15 and 16 with intense rainfall spells over ghat areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad could experience moderate rainfall till July 20, the IMD said. The rainfall recorded in the city this season is 222.3 mm, slightly above normal for this time of the year.

“There is strong wind convergence over the west coast, which will lead to intense rainfall over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra till July 16. Strong winds are expected to blow over from the Arabian Sea,” an official from IMD, Mumbai said.

Districts that have been placed on yellow alert over the next three days include Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur and Satara.

Since Tuesday afternoon, many coastal districts, including Mumbai, have recorded heavy rainfall. Mumbai (Santacruz) recorded recorded 77 mm till rainfall till 5.30pm on Tuesday and Ratnagiri 54 mm. Heavy rainfall continued through Monday and the 24-hour rainfall (ending Tuesday 8.30 am) recorded over Malvan was 112 mm, Aurangabad 55 mm and Mahabaleshwar 42 mm.

