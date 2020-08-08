Heavy rain, hailstorm shouldn’t affect timely completion of jumbo Covid facilities: Ajit Pawar

“It should be ensured that highest quality is maintained while erecting the jumbo facilities. Since we are in the midst of monsoon, calamitous incidents such as hailstorm and heavy rains should be taken into account while creating the infrastructure,” Pawar told the contractors. “It should be ensured that highest quality is maintained while erecting the jumbo facilities. Since we are in the midst of monsoon, calamitous incidents such as hailstorm and heavy rains should be taken into account while creating the infrastructure,” Pawar told the contractors.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday conducted field visits of all three jumbo Covid care facilities that are being set up in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad by the district administration.

Pawar and senior officials in the district administration visited the sites at College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP), Annasaheb Magar playground, Pimpri and Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium, Balewadi.

“It should be ensured that highest quality is maintained while erecting the jumbo facilities. Since we are in the midst of monsoon, calamitous incidents such as hailstorm and heavy rains should be taken into account while creating the infrastructure. It should not affect timely completion of the structures,” Pawar told the contractors.

The contracts for the facilities have been given to private firms. The facilities in CoEP and Annasaheb Magar Grounds will have 600 oxygen support beds and 200 ICU beds.

The administration is aiming to inaugurate them by August 19. The oxygenated beds will be air-conditioned and these facilities will be state-of-the-art.

