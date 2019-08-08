Heavy rain forecast, overflowing dams put city on toes

With inflow of water in all the four dams on the river’s upstream, the water resource department on Wednesday continued to release water into the Mutha river. The administration is on toes to tackle a flood-like situation as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Pune, Raigad, Kolhapur and Satara districts on August 8 and August 9. Authorities released 27,203 cusecs of water from the Khadakwasla dam through the day with water being released from Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams flowing into the Khadakwasla dam.

The department said it would increase the release of water from the Khadakwasla dam to 35,574 cusecs at night.

All four dams are filled to capacity despite water being released from the dams. On Monday, 45,474 cusecs of water was released into the Mutha river that led to water gushing into low-lying areas along the river. The civic administration had to shift around 7,000 people to safer locations while launching rescue operations with the help of NDRF.

The intensity of rainfall has decreased in the last two days and a total of 190 mm rain has been recorded in the catchment areas of the four dams in this period.

PMC deputy municipal commissioner Sunil Indurkar said the disaster management cell and other systems to tackle any flooding have been kept ready.

The Khadakwasla dam, with a capacity of 1.97 TMC, was the first to fill to capacity leading to release of water from the dam in recent days.

The Panshet dam having a capacity of 10.65 TMC was next to fill up last week followed by Varasgaon dam which has a capacity of 12.82 TMC. The Temghar dam with a capacity of 3.71 TMC filled up on Monday night. The Mula river too has flooded in the last few days after water was released from Mulshi dam and Pavana dam. The release of water was reduced to 6,000 cusecs on Wednesday easing the situation in the flood-prone areas.