Heavy rain, flood situation: Four rescue teams of NDRF, one column of Army deployed in Vidarbha region

Since last week of July, as the monsoon intensified in Maharashtra, the Pune-headquartered 5th Battalion of the NDRF has deployed its teams in western and coastal parts of state and one team in Nagpur.

Four rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and one team of the Indian Army were airlifted from Pune for Nagpur on Sunday afternoon, in view of heavy rainfall and evolving flood situation in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Various parts of Vidarbha have been receiving heavy rainfall over the last two days leading to flood-like situation.

“In view of evolving flood situation in districts of Vidarbha division, four teams of NDRF were airlifted from Pune to Nagpur. These teams have been deployed in Nagpur and Chandrapur district tentatively. These four teams are in addition to the one team already deployed in Nagpur district,” said Sachchidanand Gawade, Second-in-Command of the 5th Battalion of the NDRF.

Officials said one column of the Army was also airlifted by the same Indian Air Force transport aircraft on Sunday afternoon.

These teams were deployed in affected areas by Sunday night. On Saturday, rescue teams from an Army establishment located in Nagpur were deployed for rescue and relief operations. The Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army said in a tweet on Sunday, “Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area of Southern Command of Indian Army deploys flood relief teams overnight for rescue and relief operations in submerged areas of Kuhi, Nagpur. Rescue of local villagers from flood-affected areas has commenced.”

Even as on Sunday, NDRF has three teams deployed in Mumbai, four in Kolhapur, two in Sangli, and one each in Satara, Raigad, Thane and Pune in addition to five teams in Vidarbha region.

Each model team of the NDRF includes specialist search and rescue groups comprising engineering, technical, electrical experts along with staff dog squads and paramedics. In cases where specific requirements arise, teams are reconfigured.

