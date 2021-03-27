Heavy rain, flood-like situation likely over Northeast India from March 29 to April 3: India Meteorological Department

NORTHEAST INDIA will experience very heavy rain leading to flood-like situations during a likely extreme wet spell forecast between March 29 and April 3 (representational)

NORTHEAST INDIA will experience very heavy rain leading to flood-like situations during a likely extreme wet spell forecast between March 29 and April 3.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of severe thunderstorm, lightning, hail and gusty winds (between 40 and 50 kmph) during this period. The peak of this severe weather is expected on March 30 and 31 over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram.

“An anticyclone is expected to shift and lay over the East and Northeast regions. Strong southwesterly winds blowing from Bay of Bengal will cause wind discontinuity. With wind and moisture convergence directly over West Bengal and the Northeast, it will cause very heavy rain and even flood-like situations from March 29 to April 3,” said R K Jenamani, senior weather forecaster at National Weather Forecasting Centre, New Delhi.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

In its impact-based forecast, the Met department has warned of possible mudslides and landslides, localised waterlogging and flooding, inundation of low-lying areas along with drop in visibility. Some damage to standing crops, horticulture, livestock left out in the open and vulnerable buildings and structures is also expected.

The IMD has suggested the suspension of farming activity, calling off avoidable outdoor activities, taking shelter and remaining indoors during the extreme weather period.



With a fresh western disturbance approaching the extreme northern India region, rain and snowfall are predicted on March 28 and 29 over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad. There will not be any impact over the plains in North India, that is, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, where dry and hot weather will prevail.