Heavy rain continues, water storage in Pune dams rises to 14.11 TMC

With Pune district continuing to witness heavy rain, the water storage in all four dams upstream of Mutha river has now increased to 14.11 TMC, despite 1.87 TMC water being released from Khadakwasla dam.

The catchment areas of Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams upstream of Mutha river are witnessing heavy rainfall. This has led to heavy inflow of water in the dams and the storage has reached 14.11 TMC till Thursday morning.

The Khadakwasla dam, which is the nearest to Pune city, is filled to capacity so water is being discharged from it into the Mutha river and canal since Tuesday. All residents living alongside Mutha river have been asked to be on the alert and shift to safer locations.

In the last 24 hours, the Khadakwasla area witnessed 54 mm rain, Panshet 128 mm, Varasgaon 129 mm and Temghar 132 mm rainfall.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has kept all agencies concerned, including police, fire department and health department, on alert for emergency situations. The disaster management cell is also operating round the clock.

Maharashtra is under the influence of strong westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea. The favourable weather systems are a low-pressure area located over south coastal Odisha, an east-west shear zone, and an active monsoon trough located to the south of its normal position.

According to the India Meteorological Department, districts in Central Maharashtra and Konkan will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next four days.