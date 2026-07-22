Heavy rain continues in Pune as Ghats put on red alert; Tamhini gets 275 mm rain

Pashan was the wettest region in Pune on Wednesday, recording 49.8 mm of rainfall, followed closely by Chinchwad, which received 48.5 mm.

The steady rain throughout Tuesday night in Pune and the ghats saw no sign of letting up as the next day progressed. According to the India Meteorological Department’s readings at 8.30 am on Wednesday, Shivajinagar, the main observatory, had received 37.5 mm of rain, which is almost double last year’s highest single-day July rain (18.7 mm), but not very unusual over a longer period.

Pashan was the wettest region in Pune, recording 49.8 mm of rainfall, followed closely by Chinchwad, which received 48.5 mm. Another wet neighbourhood was Koregaon Park (25.5 mm).

Tamhini, which is around 50 km west of Pune and one of the wettest places in India, has received 275 mm over the past 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The annual average rainfall at Tamhini is around 6,000 mm, and it has already reached a seasonal rainfall reading of 4,084 mm.