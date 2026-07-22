Heavy rain continues in Pune as Ghats put on red alert; Tamhini gets 275 mm rain

Shivajinagar, the main observatory, had received 37.5 mm of rain, which is almost double last year's highest single-day July rain.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
2 min readPuneJul 22, 2026 01:53 PM IST
pune-rainsPashan was the wettest region in Pune on Wednesday, recording 49.8 mm of rainfall, followed closely by Chinchwad, which received 48.5 mm.
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The steady rain throughout Tuesday night in Pune and the ghats saw no sign of letting up as the next day progressed. According to the India Meteorological Department’s readings at 8.30 am on Wednesday, Shivajinagar, the main observatory, had received 37.5 mm of rain, which is almost double last year’s highest single-day July rain (18.7 mm), but not very unusual over a longer period.

Pashan was the wettest region in Pune, recording 49.8 mm of rainfall, followed closely by Chinchwad, which received 48.5 mm. Another wet neighbourhood was Koregaon Park (25.5 mm).

Tamhini, which is around 50 km west of Pune and one of the wettest places in India, has received 275 mm over the past 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The annual average rainfall at Tamhini is around 6,000 mm, and it has already reached a seasonal rainfall reading of 4,084 mm.

By 11.40 am, Shivajinagar had received 4 mm more rain, Lohegaon 2.8 mm, Chinchwad 7.5 mm and Koregaon Park and NDA 2.5 mm each.

Also read | Heavy, goods vehicles barred from Pune city to avoid rain-related traffic snarls

IMD has issued a red alert for the Ghats, which is likely to receive extremely heavy rain of 244.5 mm in a few places. By Wednesday morning, Bhira received 309 mm of rain, the heaviest in the Ghats region in over 24 hours.

In Lonavala, the 24-hour rainfall increased from 135 mm on Tuesday to 142 mm on Wednesday. Extremely high rainfall was also recorded in Shirgaon (255mm) and Dawdi (264 mm). Walvan received 123 mm, Ambone 185 mm, Dungerwadi 197 mm and Khopoli 120 mm. In other stations, the readings were around 70 mm.

The present spurt in rainfall could be traced to a trough or a low-pressure line extending from an Upper Air Cyclonic (UAC) circulation over West Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Coastal Andhra Pradesh to the North-East Arabian Sea. According to an IMD bulletin on Wednesday morning, this UAC has become less marked.

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From Thursday, the rain is expected to ease marginally, and the IMD has downgraded the alert in the ghats to orange for rain between 35.6 mm and 124.4 mm. In Pune city and its suburbs, the cloudy conditions will continue with a possibility of light rain.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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